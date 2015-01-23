NBA-Golden State's Curry tops LeBron James in All-star voting

January 14, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Heat 104-89. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors rode a late surge in support to pip Cleveland’s LeBron James as the top overall vote-getter for the NBA All-Star game, the league said on Thursday.

The two were among the eight starters unveiled by the league for the 64th edition of the contest, to be held Feb. 15 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Starters were voted by fans, with reserves will be named by the 30 NBA head coaches.

Curry, who also started in last year’s contest, finished with 1,513,324 votes, edging James’s 1,470,483.

“It’s a dream come true being an all-star again,” Curry said in a video statement posted on Twitter.

Also enjoying a late surge in support was Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry, who rebounded from a vote deficit to nab a spot on the Eastern Conference team.

Spanish-born brothers Pau and Marc Gasol, who play for the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies, were both voted in, the first time two siblings have been named.

Also starting for the East are New York forward Carmelo Anthony and Washington guard John Wall. New Orleans forward Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Clipper forward Blake Griffin, and Los Angeles Laker guard Kobe Bryant round out the Western starters.

However, Bryant’s appearance seems in jeopardy after he tore a rotator cuff in a game on Wednesday.