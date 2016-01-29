Western All-Stars bolstered by Warrior reinforcements

January 2, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (35) fights for a rebound against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23), guard Shaun Livingston (34), and guard Klay Thompson (11) during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Nuggets 111-108 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will join Golden State team mate Stephen Curry as Western Conference All-Stars when the NBA announced the reserves for next month’s game on Thursday.

The defending champion Warriors have dominated the headlines this season with their record winning pace and they were rewarded by sending three players to the NBA’s showcase of stars on Feb. 14 in Toronto.

In addition, Western conference coach Gregg Popovich also named guards Chris Paul and James Harden along with big men DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and LaMarcus Aldridge to his squad.

West starters Curry, Russell Westbrook, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard were voted in by the fans.

In the Eastern Conference, guards John Wall, Jimmy Butler and Isaiah Thomas got the nod along with DeMar DeRozan and big men Andre Drummond, Paul Millsap and Chris Bosh.

The East starters include Kyle Lowry Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.