FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia to host Basketball without Borders camp in June
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 2, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

Australia to host Basketball without Borders camp in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Basketball Association said on Monday its Basketball without Borders camp will be held in Australia for the first time later this year.

The basketball development camp, run jointly with FIBA, basketball’s world governing body, will be held June 23-26 at Dandenong Basketball Stadium in Melbourne.

During the camp, prospects from the Asia-Pacific region born in 1999 will receive instruction from NBA and FIBA players and coaches while also taking part in community outreach projects.

The Basketball without Borders program, first held in 2001, has sent 37 players on to the NBA, including 21 that featured on opening-night rosters for the 2015-16 NBA season.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.