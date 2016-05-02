Australia to host Basketball without Borders camp in June

(Reuters) - The National Basketball Association said on Monday its Basketball without Borders camp will be held in Australia for the first time later this year.

The basketball development camp, run jointly with FIBA, basketball’s world governing body, will be held June 23-26 at Dandenong Basketball Stadium in Melbourne.

During the camp, prospects from the Asia-Pacific region born in 1999 will receive instruction from NBA and FIBA players and coaches while also taking part in community outreach projects.

The Basketball without Borders program, first held in 2001, has sent 37 players on to the NBA, including 21 that featured on opening-night rosters for the 2015-16 NBA season.