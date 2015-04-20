Raptors' Williams wins NBA's Sixth Man Award

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives into the key against Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and guard Lou Williams (23 )in the second half at Air Canada Centre. Apr 4, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Toronto Raptors guard Lou Williams was named winner of the National Basketball Association’s award for best player in a reserve role, the league said on Monday.

Williams, playing in his 10th NBA season and first with the Raptors, won the Sixth Man Award after averaging a career-high 15.5 points per game in helping Toronto win a franchise-record 49 games during the 2014-15 campaign.

The 28-year-old guard, who was coming off one of his worst seasons, came off the bench in all 80 of his appearances and averaged 25.2 minutes. He led or tied for the Raptors in scoring 18 times, second most in the league for a reserve.

He earned 78 first-place votes and 502 total points from a panel of 130 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada.

Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics finished a distant second with 324 points and two-time winner Jamal Crawford of the Los Angeles Clippers was third with 131 points.