Hibbert, Lee suspended one game each for altercation

Indiana Pacers center Roy Hibbert (2nd L) shoves Golden State Warriors forward David Lee (L) while Warriors guards Jarrett Jack (2) and Klay Thompson (R) stand near the play during their NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - Indiana Pacers center Roy Hibbert and Golden State Warriors forward David Lee were suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for an altercation that spilled into the stands.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the bans in a statement one day after the pair got into a shoving match late in the fourth quarter, triggering a fight that involved several members of both teams.

Hibbert will serve his suspension on Thursday when Indiana hosts the Los Angeles Clippers while Lee will miss the Warriors’ game later on Wednesday at the New York Knicks.

The NBA also said Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and Pacers guard Lance Stephenson have each been fined $35,000 for escalating the altercation in Indiana.