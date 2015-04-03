Bhullar makes history after inking Kings contract

File photo of New Mexico State Aggies center Sim Bhullar (2) shooting against San Diego State Aztecs forward Skylar Spencer (0) in the first half of a men's college basketball game during the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Sacramento Kings announced they had signed Sim Bhullar to a 10-day contract on Thursday, making the 7ft-5in center the first player of Indian descent to join an NBA roster.

The Toronto-born Bhullar initially signed with the organization last August, playing 39 games for the Kings’ development league affiliate Reno Bighorns, where he averaged 10.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

The 22-year-old turned professional last year following two years at New Mexico State, where he was a two-time Western Athletic Conference MVP. He was not selected in the 2014 NBA draft.