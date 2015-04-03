Bhullar makes history after inking Kings contract

(Reuters) - The Sacramento Kings announced they had signed Sim Bhullar to a 10-day contract on Thursday, making the 7ft-5in center the first player of Indian descent to join an NBA roster.
The Toronto-born Bhullar initially signed with the organization last August, playing 39 games for the Kings’ development league affiliate Reno Bighorns, where he averaged 10.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
The 22-year-old turned professional last year following two years at New Mexico State, where he was a two-time Western Athletic Conference MVP. He was not selected in the 2014 NBA draft.
Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by John O'Brien