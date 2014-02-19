Portland's Aldridge sidelined with groin injury

Feb 11, 2014; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) posts up against Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Serge Ibaka (9) during the first quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Portland Trail Blazers All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge will miss at least a week with a left groin strain, the team announced on Tuesday.

Aldridge sat out during the fourth quarter of a February 8 game against Minnesota because of the injury but has been playing through it and was featured sparingly in Sunday’s All-Star Game.

The Blazers said he would be re-evaluated in a week and could miss more time.

Aldridge and the Blazers are enjoying a breakout season, with the 6ft-11in player averaging a career best 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Portland (36-17) has surprised many by their strong start to the campaign and are fifth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers’s post-season credentials will now be put to the test, however, as they face five games in the next eight days without their leading player.