Portland's Aldridge sidelined with groin injury

(Reuters) - Portland Trail Blazers All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge will miss at least a week with a left groin strain, the team announced on Tuesday.
Aldridge sat out during the fourth quarter of a February 8 game against Minnesota because of the injury but has been playing through it and was featured sparingly in Sunday’s All-Star Game.
The Blazers said he would be re-evaluated in a week and could miss more time.
Aldridge and the Blazers are enjoying a breakout season, with the 6ft-11in player averaging a career best 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
Portland (36-17) has surprised many by their strong start to the campaign and are fifth in the Western Conference.
The Blazers’s post-season credentials will now be put to the test, however, as they face five games in the next eight days without their leading player.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien