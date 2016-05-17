FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stotts agrees contract extension with Trail Blazers: reports
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 17, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Stotts agrees contract extension with Trail Blazers: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts instructs against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in game five of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Coach Terry Stotts has agreed with the Portland Trail Blazers on a contract extension, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Stotts will sign a new three-year contract that will take effect in the 2017-18 season and keep him locked in through 2020, the reports said. Financial terms were not reported.

Stotts drew widespread praise this past campaign for leading the Blazers to the second round of the playoffs despite losing four starters in the off-season.

Portland lost to Golden State 4-1 in a hard-fought best-of-seven series.

Stotts finished second in Coach of the Year voting behind the Warriors’ Steve Kerr, but many, including LeBron James, said he was deserving of the award.

Stotts, 58, has coached the Blazers for the past four years and guided them to three straight post-seasons.

He has a 182-146 record with Portland.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.