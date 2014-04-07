Blazers down Pelicans to book playoff spot

Apr 4, 2014; Portland, OR, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) reaches in on Portland Trail Blazers forward Thomas Robinson (41) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Portland Trail Blazers clinched a berth in the NBA playoffs for the first time in three years on Sunday with a 100-94 home court win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 18 rebounds, and Wesley Matthews added 21 for the Blazers, who had not reached the playoffs since 2011.

Portland, who are fifth in the Western Conference with a 50-28 record, finished near the bottom of the standings the previous two campaigns before breaking out this season.

Behind second-year coach Terry Stotts, and the emergence of last year’s Rookie of the Year Damian Lillard, the Blazers have emerged as a Western Conference factor.