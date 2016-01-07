FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clerical error catches Portland off-guard
January 7, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Clerical error catches Portland off-guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20, 2015; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Gerald Green (14) dribbles the ball as Portland Trailblazer guard C.J. McCollum (3) defends at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Duyos-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Portland Trail Blazers committed a clerical error with their roster that prohibited guard C.J. McCollum from playing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

McCollum, who was perfectly healthy and ready to play, was mistakenly placed on the team’s inactive list with Portland’s attempts to rectify the error deemed too late.

McCollom, the team’s second leading scorer, watched from the sidelines as Luis Montero played in his place during the 109-98 defeat.

“I signed the paper without noticing it, it’s my fault for not looking at it,” said Portland coach Terry Stotts. “The rule is (the list is finalised) 60 minutes before tip-off. I thought we caught it in time but it had already been turned in.”

McCollum remained positive despite the costly error.

“People make mistakes,” McCollum said. “What can you do? The game’s over with, we lost. We have to move forward.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
