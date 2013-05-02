FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blazers' Lillard named unanimous Rookie of the Year
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 2, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

Blazers' Lillard named unanimous Rookie of the Year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

West All-Star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers takes part in the All-Star Skills competition during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named the NBA Rookie of the Year on Wednesday after a breakout campaign that saw him leapfrog all first-year players.

Lillard, the sixth overall pick in the 2012 draft, was not the highest profile rookie entering the season but he quickly claimed the spotlight to be the unanimous selection for the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy.

The six-foot three-inch guard averaged 19 points per game and 6.5 assists while finishing with 185 three-pointers to set a new rookie record.

“When I first got drafted, I knew that I was up against it. There was a lot of doubt,” Lillard told reporters in a television interview. “I just wanted to help the team and exceed people’s expectations. It’s an honor.”

Lillard is just the fourth rookie to win the award unanimously, joining Blake Griffin (2011), David Robinson (1990) and Ralph Sampson (1984).

More importantly, he proved to be one of Portland’s most consistent performers, and was the only Blazer to appear in all 82 games.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.