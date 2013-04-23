Struggling Bobcats fire coach Dunlap after one season

(Reuters) - The Charlotte Bobcats fired head coach Mike Dunlap on Tuesday after finishing the 2012-13 season with the second-worst record in the National Basketball Association.
Dunlap was hired as the fifth head coach in the franchise’s history in mid-2012 and posted an overall record of 21-61 as the Bobcats missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season.
“(We) conducted our season-ending review and met with coach Dunlap to reflect on this season,” Bobcats President of Basketball Operations Rod Higgins said in a statement. “As an organization, it was decided that we needed to make a change with the head coach position.”
Reporting by Frank Pingue