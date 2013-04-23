FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Struggling Bobcats fire coach Dunlap after one season
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 23, 2013 / 6:10 PM / in 4 years

Struggling Bobcats fire coach Dunlap after one season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Charlotte Bobcats head coach Mike Dunlap watches his team take on the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - The Charlotte Bobcats fired head coach Mike Dunlap on Tuesday after finishing the 2012-13 season with the second-worst record in the National Basketball Association.

Dunlap was hired as the fifth head coach in the franchise’s history in mid-2012 and posted an overall record of 21-61 as the Bobcats missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

“(We) conducted our season-ending review and met with coach Dunlap to reflect on this season,” Bobcats President of Basketball Operations Rod Higgins said in a statement. “As an organization, it was decided that we needed to make a change with the head coach position.”

Reporting by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.