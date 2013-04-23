Struggling Bobcats fire coach Dunlap after one season

Charlotte Bobcats head coach Mike Dunlap watches his team take on the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - The Charlotte Bobcats fired head coach Mike Dunlap on Tuesday after finishing the 2012-13 season with the second-worst record in the National Basketball Association.

Dunlap was hired as the fifth head coach in the franchise’s history in mid-2012 and posted an overall record of 21-61 as the Bobcats missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

“(We) conducted our season-ending review and met with coach Dunlap to reflect on this season,” Bobcats President of Basketball Operations Rod Higgins said in a statement. “As an organization, it was decided that we needed to make a change with the head coach position.”