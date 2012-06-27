Bobcats trade Maggette to Pistons for Gordon and draft pick

Charlotte Bobcats' Corey Maggette passes the ball while playing against Toronto Raptors during their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina March 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Adkisson

(Reuters) - The Charlotte Bobcats traded forward Corey Maggette to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Ben Gordon and a future first-round draft pick, the Bobcats announced on Tuesday.

Maggette, acquired by Charlotte last June as part of a three-team trade, played in 32 games last season with the Bobcats averaging 15 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Last season, Gordon played 52 games for Detroit, averaging 12.5 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting .442 from the field and .429 from beyond the three-point line.

“With this trade, we have acquired two things we covet in our plan to build this team,” said Bobcats president of basketball operations Rod Higgins.

“By acquiring a young and proven talent in Ben Gordon and a future first-round draft pick, we have both addressed our need for three-point shooting and acquired an additional asset to help continue to improve our team in the future.”

An eight-year NBA veteran, Gordon has played 594 career NBA games for the Bulls and Pistons, with averages of 16.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Gordon, taken as the third overall pick of the 2004 Draft by the Chicago Bulls, ranks 12th among active NBA players in shooting percentage from beyond the arc.