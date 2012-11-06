Bobcats guard Henderson out for 2-4 weeks

Charlotte Bobcats guard Gerald Henderson (C) fights for control of the ball against Orlando Magic shooting guard J.J. Redick (L) in their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Charlotte Bobcats starting guard Gerald Henderson is expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks because of a sprained left foot, the National Basketball Association team said on Tuesday.

Henderson, who is averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists after two games this season, suffered the injury during Saturday’s 126-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Either Ramon Sessions or Ben Gordon will replace Henderson in the starting five for Charlotte’s home game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.