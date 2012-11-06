FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bobcats guard Henderson out for 2-4 weeks
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 6, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Bobcats guard Henderson out for 2-4 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Charlotte Bobcats guard Gerald Henderson (C) fights for control of the ball against Orlando Magic shooting guard J.J. Redick (L) in their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Charlotte Bobcats starting guard Gerald Henderson is expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks because of a sprained left foot, the National Basketball Association team said on Tuesday.

Henderson, who is averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists after two games this season, suffered the injury during Saturday’s 126-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Either Ramon Sessions or Ben Gordon will replace Henderson in the starting five for Charlotte’s home game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Simon Evans in Miami

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.