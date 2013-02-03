FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kidd-Gilchrist taken to hospital after collision and fall
February 3, 2013 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Kidd-Gilchrist taken to hospital after collision and fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Charlotte Bobcats rookie Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was taken to hospital for checks to his head and neck after a heavy fall following a collision with team mate Jeff Taylor during the Bobcats’ 109-95 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Kidd-Gilchrist, the second overall pick in last year’s draft, went up to defend Toney Douglas’ layup early in the fourth quarter before the collision.

He lay motionless for several minutes before being placed in a neck brace and carried from the arena and taken to a local hospital.

Kidd-Gilchrist was talking and had movement in his extremities before being taken to hospital, Charlotte coach Mike Dunlap said.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

