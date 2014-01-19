FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bobcats guard Walker out with ankle injury for 10-14 days
January 19, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

Bobcats guard Walker out with ankle injury for 10-14 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18, 2014; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats point guard Ramon Sessions (7) goes up for a shot during the second half against the Miami Heat at Time Warner Cable Arena. The Heat defeated the Bobcats 104-96 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Charlotte Bobcats leading scorer Kemba Walker is expected to be sidelined for 10-14 days because of a sprained left ankle, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said on Sunday.

Walker, 23, who is averaging a team-high 18.7 points and five assists per game for the Bobcats this season, suffered the injury in the third quarter of Saturday’s 104-96 overtime loss to the Miami Heat.

Though subsequent X-rays were negative, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam on Sunday revealed a second degree sprain for the guard, who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the NBA.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

