Bucks reach agreement with Drew to become head coach
#Sports News
May 31, 2013 / 11:31 PM / in 4 years

Bucks reach agreement with Drew to become head coach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Atlanta Hawks head coach Larry Drew makes a call in the first half of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Atlanta, Georgia May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - Former Atlanta Hawks coach Larry Drew has been named head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, the National Basketball Association team said on Friday.

Drew, who led Atlanta to playoff berths in each of his three seasons there, reached an agreement in principle to replace Jim Boylan, who stepped in on an interim basis after the Bucks and Scott Skiles parted ways in early January.

“It was clear to us that Larry’s track record in Atlanta, along with his experience as an assistant coach and player, make him the right choice to lead our club,” Bucks general manager John Hammond said in a statement.

“We look forward to what he will bring to this franchise and we welcome him and his family to Milwaukee.”

Drew, 55, who had an 11-year playing career that included stints with the Kings in Kansas City and Sacramento and in Los Angeles with the Lakers and Clippers, has a 128-102 record as a coach.

He takes over a Bucks team that was swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the defending champion Miami Heat.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
