Thunder blow away Bucks to keep pace in West race

Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers reacts after a play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of a NBA basketball game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

(Reuters) - Oklahoma City Thunder blasted the Milwaukee Bucks 109-89 to keep pace in the tussle for the top spot in the Western Conference on Monday.

The Thunder have sat atop the West for most of the season but an 11-game winning streak from surging San Antonio, who play Utah later on Monday, saw the Spurs overhaul them to sit percentage points in front.

Oklahoma City (42-15) took care of their own business behind 26 points from Russell Westbrook and 19 from Kevin Durant as they raced out to a 35-18 first-quarter lead which they never looked like relinquishing.

The Bucks (28-29) are trying to close in on the last playoff spot in the East but fell 1.5 games behind eighth place after a frustrating night where they earned five technical fouls, including two for forward Larry Sanders who was ejected.