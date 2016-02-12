Bucks pull away from Wizards down the stretch

Feb 11, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (22) chase a loose ball during the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Khris Middleton scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away from the Washington Wizards down the stretch for a 99-92 victory on Thursday at the Bradley Center.

Middleton hit 9 of 17 shots but also set his teammates up well, notching nine assists while grabbing six rebounds and five steals.

Forwards Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 17 apiece for Milwaukee, which also got 12 points and nine rebounds from center Greg Monroe.

The Wizards had five players score in double-figures. Shooting guard Bradley Beal led the way with 19 while point guard John Wall added 15, and forward Otto Porter, Jr. and centers Marcin Gortat and Nene Hilario finished with 14 apiece.

Washington hit 11 of its first 17 shots, including three of its first four 3-point attempts to go up 10 late in the first quarter but Milwaukee’s defense clamped down and the Wizards made only three of their final 28 attempts from distance.

Milwaukee went 6 for 23 from the field in the first quarter but connected at a 63 percent clip and made 12 of 16 free throws in the second to go into halftime up 55-46.

The lead wouldn’t last as Washington opened with a 10-2 run and managed to go back ahead 70-69. The score was tied four times through the fourth, but Middleton’s 3-pointer with 5:43 to play but the Bucks up for good 84-81.