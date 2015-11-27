FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bucks coach banned one game for slapping ball from official
November 27, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Bucks coach banned one game for slapping ball from official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd yells from the bench against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd has been suspended one game for an on-court outburst that saw him slap a ball out of a referee’s hands in a game earlier this week, the National Basketball Association said on Friday.

The incident occurred while Kidd was arguing a call and resulted in a technical foul and ejection from Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, which the Bucks went on to lose 129-118.

Kidd needed to be restrained by several members of his team before being escorted off the court.

Kidd, a former player who won an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, will serve his suspension without pay later on Friday when Milwaukee visit the Orlando Magic.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

