Bucks coach Kidd to have hip surgery

(Reuters) - Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd is to undergo hip surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team announced on Sunday. Kidd, in his second year with the Bucks, will have the procedure on Monday and assistant coach Joe Prunty will take over the head coaching duties in his absence.

“I have every confidence in Joe to lead our team during my absence,” Kidd told the team’s website.

“I tried to put off surgery for as long as I could, but after consulting with my doctor, he advised that the best course of action was to have the procedure now.”

Kidd’s hip ailment is a chronic condition that dates back to his playing days.

A 10-time All Star, Kidd enjoyed a highly successful 19-year career before delving straight into head coaching following his retirement in 2013. He guided Brooklyn to the playoffs in his rookie coaching season, then led Milwaukee to the post-season in his first year at the helm of the Bucks last season.

Milwaukee are off to a disappointing 11-18 start this campaign, though they are the only team to beat defending champions Golden State (26-1).