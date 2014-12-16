FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bucks forward Parker suffers knee injury in Suns encounter
December 16, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Bucks forward Parker suffers knee injury in Suns encounter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (12) during their game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Highly regarded Milwaukee Bucks rookie Jabari Parker suffered a left knee sprain and had to be carried off the court during his team’s 96-94 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Parker, the number two overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, was driving to the basket during the third quarter when his knee buckled and he fell to the court. He finished the night with eight points in 15 minutes.

The 6-foot-8-inch forward was averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds entering the game.

Parker has been a key part of his team’s resurgence as the Bucks (13-12) already have just two less wins than they compiled all of last season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

