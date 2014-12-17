Bucks rookie Parker out for season with knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (12) during their game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Highly regarded Milwaukee Bucks rookie Jabari Parker will miss the rest of the season after the forward tore a ligament in his left knee, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

Parker suffered the injury, initially believed to be a sprain, when making a drive to the basket in Milwaukee’s win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

“Parker will undergo surgery to repair the injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2014-15 season,” the Bucks said in a statement.

“He returned to Milwaukee this afternoon to undergo an MRI that revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee,” the franchise added on its Twitter feed.

Parker, the number two overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, had been enjoying a strong rookie season, averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds entering the game against the Suns.

He had been a key part of his team’s resurgence as the Bucks (13-12) already have just two fewer wins than they managed all of last season.

The 19-year-old scored in double figures 17 times, including a career-best 23 points at Brooklyn last month that stands as the highest-scoring game by a teenager in team history.