Bucks' Sanders out two games for fracas against Pacers

(Reuters) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Larry Sanders has been suspended for two games for initiating an altercation that resulted in fines for two Indiana Pacers, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Friday.

Sanders was banned for initiating an altercation, failing to leave the court in a timely manner and other actions after his ejection during the fourth quarter of the Bucks’ 118-109 road loss to Indiana on Thursday, the NBA said in a statement.

The Pacers’ Danny Granger and David West were both fined $25,000 for “instigating and adding to the escalation of an on-court incident.”

Sanders earned an ejection from the game after picking up his second technical foul when he ran into Granger.

He then exchanged words with Indiana’s George Hill, pointed his finger in West’s face and was restrained by his team mates when he acted as if he was going after the Pacers power forward.