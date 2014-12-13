FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulls' McDermott to have knee op
#Sports News
December 13, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Bulls' McDermott to have knee op

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Doug McDermott (3) shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Chase Budinger (10) defends during the first quarter at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports - RTR4BJ1S

(Reuters) - Chicago Bulls’ rookie forward Doug McDermott will undergo surgery on his right knee, the team announced on Friday. McDermott, who was the 11th overall pick in the last NBA Draft, has missed the past five games with the ailment and will require an arthroscopic procedure. McDermott was expected to provide the Bulls with premier perimeter shooting but has averaged just 3.2 points per game. No timetable is set for his return.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

