FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulls' Noah to have shoulder surgery, out four to six months
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 17, 2016 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

Bulls' Noah to have shoulder surgery, out four to six months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) defends Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) in the third quarter in game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Joakim Noah’s season is in jeopardy as the Chicago Bulls center will undergo shoulder surgery and miss four to six months, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

Noah, the heart and soul of a Bulls team that has endured many injury-filled seasons in recent years, dislocated his left shoulder in the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bulls said the two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year was evaluated earlier on Saturday where it was determined surgery was necessary.

“The details of the timing, location, and rehabilitation program have not yet been finalized. Noah is expected to have a full recovery,” the Bulls said in a statement.

Noah missed nine games earlier this season with a slight tear in his troubled left shoulder and was being used as a reserve player, a reduced role for the regular starting player.

The loss of Noah is a big blow to a Bulls (23-16) who are third in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls’ final regular season game is on April 13.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.