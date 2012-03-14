FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reigning MVP Rose fined for ripping referees
March 14, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 6 years ago

Reigning MVP Rose fined for ripping referees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Knicks' Jeremy Lin (L) is defended by Chicago Bulls' Derrick Rose during their NBA basketball game in Chicago, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose was fined $25,000 by the National Basketball Association (NBA) for criticizing officials after Monday’s win over the New York Knicks, the league said on Tuesday.

Rose, last year’s NBA Most Valuable Player, showed his displeasure early in the game when he thought he was fouled on some drives to the hoop but did not get the call, and at another point complained that the Knicks were setting illegal screens.

“I’ve got to be the only superstar in the league going through what I‘m going through right now,” Rose told reporters after his team’s 104-99 home win. “I was mad because they weren’t calling any calls the whole game.”

Rose is averaging a team-leading 22.8 points per game and eight assists this season for the Bulls (35-9), who are first overall in the NBA.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

