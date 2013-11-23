FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second Rose injury proves thorn in Chicago's side
November 23, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Second Rose injury proves thorn in Chicago's side

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22, 2013; Portland, OR, USA; Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose (1) yells at the officials and is given a technical foul during the third quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. The Blazers won the game 98-95. Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports - RTX15PFU

(Reuters) - Standout Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose faces another indefinite spell on the sidelines as he needs to undergo surgery for a torn knee ligament in his right leg, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

Tests in Los Angeles on Saturday confirmed the tear, which occurred in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers a day earlier.

The former league most valuable player missed all of last season while recovering from a ligament tear in his left knee during the 2012 playoffs.

“Subsequent examinations and an MRI confirmed a medial meniscus tear to his right knee, which will require surgery,” the Bulls (6-5) said in a statement on their website.

“Rose is out indefinitely, and will not accompany the team on the rest of its current road trip.”

He had started 10 of the team’s 11 games this season, averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 assists.

“It’s a huge loss,” guard Kirk Hinrich told the Chicago Tribune. “Everything we do is built around him. Losing one of the best players in the league obviously changes the landscape of things. I just feel bad for him personally.”

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien

