Bulls' Rose has surgery, expected back in 4-6 weeks

Feb 23, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) makes a jump shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jerryd Bayless (19) in the second half during the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY

(Reuters) - Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Derrick Rose is expected to be back in action in four to six weeks after having knee surgery on Friday, the National Basketball Association team said.

Rose, 26, had a meniscectomy to repair torn medial meniscus in his right knee, his third knee surgery since 2012.

“We’re anticipating his return to play is four-six weeks,” Bulls general manager Gar Forman told reporters, adding that Rose was able to walk out of the hospital after undergoing an outpatient procedure.

“I know Derrick is anxious to attack this rehab. We anticipate a full return to activity. He’s full weight-bearing today. In about a week, he’ll be able to do basketball-related drills and increase his strength and go from there.”

Rose, the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, would be able to play in Chicago’s last three games of the regular season if he returned to action in six weeks.

Should the three-time All-Star be back after just four weeks, he would able to suit up for the final nine games of the season.

Rose, who was the 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player, is averaging 18.4 points and 5.0 assists in 46 games this season.

He missed the entire 2012-13 season after having surgery in 2012 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Last season, his comeback was curtailed after just 10 games when he injured his right knee and had surgery to repair torn medial meniscus.