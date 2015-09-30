Bulls' Rose to be out for two weeks after surgery

(Reuters) - Former All-Star point guard Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls is expected to be sidelined for two weeks after having surgery on Wednesday to repair a facial fracture, the National Basketball Association team said.

Rose, the league’s most valuable player during the 2010–11 season, was struck by an accidental elbow during the team’s first day of practice on Tuesday and sustained a left orbital fracture.

“Derrick Rose’s procedure went as expected today,” the Bulls said in a statement. “At this time it is estimated he will be able to resume basketball activities in two weeks.”

Chicago open their regular season on Oct. 27.

The 26-year-old guard, a three-time All-Star, has repeatedly struggled for fitness during a career which has been derailed by two knee surgeries in two years and a host of other smaller ailments.

NBA Chicago Bulls' basketball player Derrick Rose (front R) poses for a selfie with Chinese fans during a fans meeting event in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rose missed the entire 2012-2013 season after tearing his left ACL, then tore the medial meniscus in his right knee in November 2013 before missing the rest of that campaign.

He was also sidelined for an extended period last season due to another knee ailment while having to contend with problems away from the basketball court.

In August, a civil suit and rape allegation were leveled at Rose stemming from an alleged incident two years ago.

Rose denied the charges earlier this week when he showed up for the Bulls media day.

“It’s not true. I will be proven innocent,” Rose said. “I feel like I‘m on the right track as far as where I want to be at in my life. I feel like when you’re that focused people try to take you down.”

Rose’s popularity also took a hit a year ago when he said he would not rush back from injuries because he was concerned with life after basketball. There are also rumors of strife between Rose and Chicago’s new leading scorer Jimmy Butler.