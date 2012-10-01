Bulls coach Thibodeau receives four-year extension

Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau answers questions about his new contract during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau, whose regular-season record for the past two years is the best in the National Basketball Association, has had his contract extended through the 2016-17 season, the team said on Monday.

Per team policy, terms were not disclosed, but media reports indicated Thibodeau’s four-year extension had a base salary of $17.5 million, with bonuses that could reach $20 million.

“Tom has proven to be one of the top coaches in the NBA and we are happy that he has agreed to a long-term extension that will ensure he is our coach for many years to come,” Chicago Bulls General Manager Gar Forman said in a statement.

In two seasons with the Bulls, Thibodeau has led Chicago to a regular-season record of 112-36 (.757; the highest winning percentage ever by an NBA head coach for a two-year period).

He was named NBA coach of the year for the Bulls’ 62-20 record in 2010-11 and was runner-up for the honor after a 50-16 campaign in 2011-12.