9 months ago
Wade receives warm reception on Miami return as Bulls win
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
#Sports News
November 11, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 9 months ago

Wade receives warm reception on Miami return as Bulls win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) waves to the fans after defeating the Miami Heat 98-95 at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dwyane Wade received a rousing welcome back to Miami on Thursday as he returned to the site of past glory with his new team the Chicago Bulls.

Leading the Bulls to a 98-95 victory over the Heat, the 34-year-old Wade closed the book on his Heat days and the most successful chapter of his career.

“It’s one of the weirdest games I’ve ever played in. I’m glad it’s over,” Wade told reporters after finishing with 13 points on just 5-for-17 shooting.

“There were so many emotions in coming back, but I tried not thinking about the game. I’m just glad we got the win.”

Wade surprised the basketball world in the off-season when he left as a free agent to sign with the Bulls after 13 seasons with the Heat franchise, but the fans showed no ill will in his first trip back.

Prior to tipoff, the American Airlines Arena played a lengthy tribute that spanned Wade being drafted by the team in 2003 as the fifth overall pick, to his helping Miami capture three championships.

Once Wade took the court, he was given a lengthy standing ovation by an appreciative crowd that included Heat President Pat Riley.

Riley and Wade enjoyed a sustained run together with the Heat, but endured a public disagreement during contract negotiations that ultimately led to the 12-time NBA All Star departing.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
