Nov 10, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) greets Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 10, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) drives past Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. The Bulls won 98-95. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 10, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. The Bulls won 98-95. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 10, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) dunks the ball as Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (R) looks on against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 10, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) applies pressure during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 10, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) is pressured boy Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 10, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) waves to the fans after defeating the Miami Heat 98-95 at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade received a rousing welcome back to Miami on Thursday as he returned to the site of past glory with his new team the Chicago Bulls.

Leading the Bulls to a 98-95 victory over the Heat, the 34-year-old Wade closed the book on his Heat days and the most successful chapter of his career.

“It’s one of the weirdest games I’ve ever played in. I’m glad it’s over,” Wade told reporters after finishing with 13 points on just 5-for-17 shooting.

“There were so many emotions in coming back, but I tried not thinking about the game. I’m just glad we got the win.”

Wade surprised the basketball world in the off-season when he left as a free agent to sign with the Bulls after 13 seasons with the Heat franchise, but the fans showed no ill will in his first trip back.

Prior to tipoff, the American Airlines Arena played a lengthy tribute that spanned Wade being drafted by the team in 2003 as the fifth overall pick, to his helping Miami capture three championships.

Once Wade took the court, he was given a lengthy standing ovation by an appreciative crowd that included Heat President Pat Riley.

Riley and Wade enjoyed a sustained run together with the Heat, but endured a public disagreement during contract negotiations that ultimately led to the 12-time NBA All Star departing.

(Reporting by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)