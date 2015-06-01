Four Canadian cities to host preseason games

TORONTO (Reuters) - A record five teams will play four preseason games in four Canadian cities ahead of the 2015-16 National Basketball Association season, the league said on Monday.

The games are part of the NBA Canada Series aimed at growing the game in the country and will open with the Toronto Raptors facing eight-times All-Star Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers in Vancouver on Oct. 4.

Former NBA Most Valuable Player Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls will play Canadian Andrew Wiggins, the rookie of the year, and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Winnipeg on Oct. 10.

The Timberwolves then face the Raptors in Ottawa on Oct. 14 before Toronto closes out the series in Montreal on Oct. 23 against the Washington Wizards.

NBA rosters at the start of the 2014-15 season featured a record 12 Canadians, more than any country outside the United States.

Toronto is hosting next season’s NBA All-Star Game, marking the first time the event will be held outside the United States.

The 2015-16 NBA season begins on Oct. 27.