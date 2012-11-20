FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBA: Cleveland's Irving to miss four weeks with broken finger
November 20, 2012 / 4:30 AM / 5 years ago

NBA: Cleveland's Irving to miss four weeks with broken finger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kyrie Irving (C) smiles during the U.S. Olympic basketball team practice at UNLV's Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas, Nevada July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost Kyrie Irving for at least the next four weeks after the guard was found to have a fracture in his left index finger, the team said on Monday.

Irving, last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, originally injured the finger on Saturday but played the next day before having X-rays and discovering the extent of the injury.

It is another blow for the 20-year-old, who also worked his way through a broken hand suffered during the off-season.

He had enjoyed a strong start to the new season, averaging 22.9 points per game, sixth in the NBA, as well as 5.6 assists.

The Cavaliers, who have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, are struggling at 2-8.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

