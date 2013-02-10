Nuggets beat Cavaliers for ninth successive win

Cleveland Cavaliers Alonzo Gee (33) gets the ball knocked away by Denver Nuggets Andre Iguodala (9) during the first quarter of their NBA basketball game in Cleveland, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - The Denver Nuggets have continued their sparkling form with a 111-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, extending their winning streak to nine games.

Denver have averaged 114.6 points per game during the streak to move to 33-18, and fourth overall in the Western Conference.

The nine games are the longest streak for Denver since winning 10 on the trot in 2005.

Danilo Gallinari led the Nuggets with 19 points and nine rebounds while Kenneth Faried scored 17 points and added seven rebounds.

Eight of Denver’s nine players scored in double figures in a great team effort.

Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving (2) puts up a shot over Denver Nuggets Andre Miller (24) during the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Cleveland, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Denver have been near unstoppable at home with a 22-3 record but have been criticised for their inability to lift on the road. The win in Cleveland pushed them to 11-15 away from home.

Denver Nuggets Ty Lawson (3) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers Marreese Speights (15) during the third quarter of their NBA basketball game in Cleveland, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

“It was a very important win for us,” Faried told reporters

”A lot of people say we go in a slump once we get on the road, we’re not going to have that energy, that motivation to run, that focus we have at home but tonight we proved that wrong.

“But we have another one tomorrow we have to worry about against a great Boston team that’s playing wonderful.”

Kyrie Irving produced a game high 26 points and added seven assists while Alonzo Gee added 20 points for the Cavaliers, who had been seeking their fourth successive win but the loss dropped them to 16-35.