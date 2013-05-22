Cavs win right to first pick in NBA Draft

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks in the second quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Draft Lottery and the top overall pick for the second time in three years on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers were able to edge out the Orlando Magic, who had the highest probability of winning the top selection, as they continue to rebuild a franchise reeling from the loss of LeBron James following the 2009-10 campaign.

“It’s huge for us,” Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert told reporters. “This is our third year in a row in the lottery. Hopefully it’s our last for a long, long time.”

Cleveland selected Kyrie Irving with the number one selection in 2011 and the guard has blossomed from a Rookie of the Year into an All Star.

The Cavaliers were still unable to avoid finishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference this past season, however, though they are on the verge of receiving major help.

Following the Cavaliers and Magic, the Washington Wizards will pick third. Charlotte, Phoenix, New Orleans and Sacramento will get picks 4-7.

The 2013 Draft is set for June 27 in New York.