Cavs pour in threes to earn landmark win against Hornets

Nov 13, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) celebrates during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 100-93. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Channing Frye made six of Cleveland's 14 3-pointers in a 100-93 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday as the Cavaliers became the first team ever to make at least 10 3-pointers in each of their first nine games.

Frye scored 20 points off the bench and LeBron James scored 19, grabbed eight rebounds and passed for eight assists. James' 3-pointer in the final minute extended the Cavs' lead to nine and handed the Hornets their second straight loss.

Kyrie Irving scored 19 points, while Kevin Love scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cavs. Iman Shumpert scored 15 points off the bench.

Kemba Walker scored 21 points for the Hornets, extending his streak to eight straight with at least 20 points. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returned from a strained back to score 11 points and grab 10 rebounds.

Nov 13, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates with guard Jordan McRae (12) and forward Richard Jefferson (24) and forward Channing Frye (8) during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After starting the year 6-1, the Hornets have lost their last two games to the Raptors and Cavs -- the two teams considered the best in the East after meeting in the conference finals last season.

The Hornets led 72-71 entering the fourth when Shumpert and Frye made 3-pointers to give the Cavs the lead.

Frye's second 3-pointer of the fourth extended the lead to 89-80 with 5:43 to play and followed it up with a mid-range jumper to push the lead to double figures. Eleven of Frye's 20 points came in the fourth quarter.

The Cavs broke the 3-point shooting record set by the Houston Rockets, who made at least 10 3-pointers in their first eight games to open the 2014-15 season.

Cleveland began the day ranked second in the league in 3-pointers made, averaging 13.1 per game.