LeBron tells Cavaliers to soak up record night

LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers team mates have bigger fish to fry but the superstar implored his men to enjoy their record-breaking night on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers knocked down an incredible NBA record 25 three-pointers in their 123-98 Game 2 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

It keeps the side on track to claim the first NBA championship for the franchise.

Ten different players had three-pointers on the night, led by J.R. Smith’s seven.

James admitted he had long failed to truly appreciate moments like Wednesday’s, but hoped this would be different.

“We understand we have bigger goals but I have always stressed when you are able to accomplish something along the way that you don’t take it for granted,” James, who had 27 points, told reporters.

“I am one of the guys that always kind of takes it for granted. I never get to appreciate what I am a part of.

”I always say after I am done playing I’ll be able to appreciate it more but tonight was a special night for our organization, for all of us that played in the game and for our fans.

“To be able to set an all-time record, in NBA history, when this league has seen so many great teams, so many great players so many great shooters and things of that nature ... it’s special, it’s truly special.”

The defending champion Golden State Warriors, who beat the Cavs in the Finals last year and who most expect will line up again for it all, have long been known as sublime from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry had a record 402 three-pointers in the regular season with Klay Thompson second on the list with 276.

But James was quick to point out the Cavs are not all about the long bomb.

“We’re not a three-point shooting team. We don’t want to be labeled that,” he said.

”We’re a well-balanced team that’s capable of making threes ... Obviously, we’ve got guys that can knock down shots from the perimeter.

“It’s been key to our success, but we have to continue to understand that we have to be very balanced offensively.”