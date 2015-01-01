James to miss two weeks with strained knee and back pain

(Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is expected to out of action for two weeks while he receives treatment for a strained left knee and lower back pain, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said on Thursday.
James, 30, was evaluated on Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic where he had a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam and radiograph tests.
The team said on its website that the four-time NBA most valuable player will be treated with anti-inflammatories, rehabilitation, training room treatments and rest.
James is averaging a team-high 25.2 points per game for the Cavaliers who have the fifth best record in the Eastern Conference at 18-14.
