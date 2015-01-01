James to miss two weeks with strained knee and back pain

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts on the sidelines against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at Philips Arena. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is expected to out of action for two weeks while he receives treatment for a strained left knee and lower back pain, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said on Thursday.

James, 30, was evaluated on Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic where he had a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam and radiograph tests.

The team said on its website that the four-time NBA most valuable player will be treated with anti-inflammatories, rehabilitation, training room treatments and rest.

James is averaging a team-high 25.2 points per game for the Cavaliers who have the fifth best record in the Eastern Conference at 18-14.