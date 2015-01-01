FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James to miss two weeks with strained knee and back pain
January 1, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

James to miss two weeks with strained knee and back pain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts on the sidelines against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at Philips Arena. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is expected to out of action for two weeks while he receives treatment for a strained left knee and lower back pain, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said on Thursday.

James, 30, was evaluated on Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic where he had a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam and radiograph tests.

The team said on its website that the four-time NBA most valuable player will be treated with anti-inflammatories, rehabilitation, training room treatments and rest.

James is averaging a team-high 25.2 points per game for the Cavaliers who have the fifth best record in the Eastern Conference at 18-14.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

