Cavs' Love out for season after shoulder surgery
April 30, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 2 years ago

Cavs' Love out for season after shoulder surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 26, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) injures his shoulder during the first half in game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics. at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have confirmed forward Kevin Love is out of the playoffs after “successful” surgery on Wednesday to repair his dislocated left shoulder.

Love was injured when he got tangled up with Boston Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk in Game Four of Cleveland’s first-round playoff series sweep on Sunday.

In a statement, Cleveland projected Love’s recovery time at between four and six months, which means he should be ready for the start of next season.

But if the Cavs are to win this season’s NBA championship, they will have to do it without one of their key players.

Love averaged 16.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the regular season.

The LeBron James-led team will face either Chicago or Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
