Cavs coach Lue agrees new five-year deal

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach Tyronn Lue have agreed on a new five-year deal worth $35 million, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported on Monday.

Lue, 39, took over after David Blatt was fired in January and led the Cavs to the NBA title in his first head coaching role.

The rookie coach was praised for having a good relationship with LeBron James, who had clashed with Blatt prior to his termination.

After compiling a 27-14 record down the stretch in the regular season the Cavs caught fire in the playoffs, sweeping Detroit and Atlanta, before beating Toronto in six games and rallying from a 3-1 deficit to stun Golden State in the Finals.

Lue had not signed a contract as a head coach and was working on a four-year deal worth $6.5 million as Blatt's top assistant. Negotiations began following their championship triumph.