FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cavs lose Brazilian Varejao for season with Achilles tear
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 24, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Cavs lose Brazilian Varejao for season with Achilles tear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao (17) reacts after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Anderson Varejao for the rest of season after the Brazilian center tore his left Achilles tendon the National Basketball Association team said on Wednesday.

Varejao suffered the injury during Cleveland’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday and an MRI confirmed the damage.

The loss of the Brazilian is a major setback for the rejuvenated LeBron James-led Cavaliers, who are 17-10 this season.

Varejao, in his 11th season with Cleveland, has averaged 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in 26 games.

“While it is anticipated that Varejao will miss the remainder of the 2014-15 season, a timetable for his return to basketball activity will be developed after he has surgery in the near future to repair the Achilles,” the team said on its website.

The Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Christmas Day as James suits up against the team he led to two NBA titles before returning to Cleveland in the off-season.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.