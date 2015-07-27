Aussie Dellavedova to stay with Cleveland Cavaliers

June 7, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova speaks to media following the 95-93 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Australian guard Matthew Dellavedova has re-signed for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not announced but reports say it is a one-year deal worth more than $1 million to Dellavedova, who made just over $800,000 last season.

Dellavedova, 24, made only 13 starts for the Cavs in the 2014-15 regular season, but rose to prominence in the NBA Finals with his hustling defense against the Golden State Warriors.

With starter Kyrie Irving out with a season-ending knee injury, Dellavedova started five games in the series, which the Cavs lost to the Warriors 4-2.

He scored 20 points in a winning effort in Game Three, and was hospitalized after the game for dehydration.

In 20 playoff games, Dellavedova and averaged 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Also on Monday, the Cavaliers traded center Brendan Haywood, guard/forward Mike Miller and two future second round draft picks to Portland.

Haywood made only one start last season, while Miller started 15 games.

Meanwhile, Golden State sent forward/center David Lee to Boston in exchange for forward Gerald Wallace and guard/forward Chris Babb.

Lee played only a peripheral role for Golden State in the championship series against Cleveland.

Boston also re-signed forward Jae Crowder, who averaged 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds last season, and acquired Zoran Dragic from the Miami Heat.

The Heat also sent guard Shabazz Napier to Orlando in exchange for a protected second-round draft pick.