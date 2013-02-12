Celtics suffer another setback, lose Barbosa for season

New York Knicks forward Ronnie Brewer (11) fouls Boston Celtics guard Leandro Barbosa (12) in the second quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - The injury-plagued Boston Celtics suffered another setback when guard Leandro Barbosa was declared out for the rest of the season with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, the National Basketball Association team said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian sustained the non-contact injury late in the third quarter of Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Bobcats.

For Boston, it was the third season-ending injury in less than three weeks.

Rajon Rondo tore his right ACL on January 25 in Atlanta and rookie Jared Sullinger left in the first quarter of a game against Sacramento five days later due to back spasms and required lumbar disk surgery.

The 30-year-old Barbosa averaged eight points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds over 21.3 minutes per game in eight appearances since Rondo was lost.

Despite the rash of injuries, Boston (27-24) had been riding a season-high seven game winning streak after Rondo was lost before losing to the Bobcats on Monday in the second night of a back-to-back.