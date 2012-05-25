FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celtics' Bradley out for season due to shoulder surgery
May 25, 2012 / 8:58 PM / 5 years ago

Celtics' Bradley out for season due to shoulder surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley (R) drives past Philadelphia 76ers' Elton Brand during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals playoff basketball series in Boston, Massachusetts May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - Boston Celtics guard and emerging talent Avery Bradley will miss the rest of the playoffs after having shoulder surgery on Friday, the National Basketball Association team said.

Bradley, who became an influential figure after replacing the injured Ray Allen in Boston’s starting lineup, had been hampered by his left shoulder all season.

“It’s disappointing. He’s been terrific this year,” Celtics coach Doc Rivers said on the team’s Twitter feed.

Bradley, 21, has averaged 7.6 points per game for Boston this season while making 41 percent of his three-point attempts. He has been especially impressive on defense.

However, he missed the last two games of Boston’s Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Philadelphia 76ers after his shoulder kept popping in and out.

The Celtics and 76ers are tied at 3-3 in the best-of-seven series with the decisive game to be played Saturday in Boston.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

