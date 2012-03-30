Celtics center O'Neal out for season with wrist injury

(Reuters) - Boston center Jermaine O‘Neal has been ruled out for the rest of the National Basketball Association season after having wrist surgery on Friday, the Celtics said.

The six-times All-Star, who has averaged five points and 5.4 rebounds in 25 games this season, had arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist at Boston’s New England Baptist Hospital.

A first-round draft pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1996, the 33-year-old O‘Neal has played 16 seasons for five different teams in the NBA, averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds.