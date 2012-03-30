FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celtics center O'Neal out for season with wrist injury
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 30, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 6 years ago

Celtics center O'Neal out for season with wrist injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boston center Jermaine O‘Neal has been ruled out for the rest of the National Basketball Association season after having wrist surgery on Friday, the Celtics said.

The six-times All-Star, who has averaged five points and 5.4 rebounds in 25 games this season, had arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist at Boston’s New England Baptist Hospital.

A first-round draft pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1996, the 33-year-old O‘Neal has played 16 seasons for five different teams in the NBA, averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.