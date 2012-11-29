Celtics' point guard Rondo suspended for two games for fight

Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo waits during a free throw attempt in the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Boston, Massachusetts November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo was suspended for two games for fighting with Nets forward Kris Humphries in Wednesday’s 95-83 Brooklyn victory, the National Basketball Association said on Thursday.

Three-time All-Star Ronda rushed at Humphries after the Nets player sent Boston’s Kevin Garnett to the floor with a foul under the basket.

Brooklyn’s Gerald Wallace engaged Garnett after the Boston player got to his feet to join in the melee. Wallace was fined $35,000 and Garnett $25,000 for escalating the altercation.

The Celtics, struggling with an 8-7 record in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, will be without Rondo for Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Boston and Saturday’s contest against the Bucks in Milwaukee.