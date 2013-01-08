FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celtics guard Rondo suspended game for bumping referee
January 8, 2013 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Celtics guard Rondo suspended game for bumping referee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo has been suspended one game without pay for making contact with a referee and failing to cooperate with a league investigation, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Monday.

The incident occurred with 3:19 left in the third quarter of Boston’s 89-81 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday after Rondo was called for an offensive foul on a drive to the basket.

Immediately following the call, the Celtic guard bumped into referee Rodney Mott as the pair walked back up the court.

Rondo will serve his suspension later on Monday when the Celtics visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The NBA on Monday also fined Hawks general manager Danny Ferry $15,000 for inappropriate interaction with the game officials after his team’s loss to Boston on Sunday.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Patrick Johnston

