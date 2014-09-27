FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Celtics' Rondo breaks hand, likely to miss 6-8 weeks
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 27, 2014 / 12:11 AM / 3 years ago

Celtics' Rondo breaks hand, likely to miss 6-8 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Boston Celtics suffered an early setback when four-time All-Star guard Rajon Rondo underwent surgery on Friday for a broken bone in his left hand after a fall at home, the team said.

Rondo, who appeared in just 30 games for the Celtics last season due to a knee injury, is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The point guard averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists last season as the Celtics slumped to a 25-57 record -- their first losing record since winning the NBA title in 2007.

Rondo, the only member of that championship team remaining on the roster, may be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Marcus Smart, the team’s first-round draft pick, selected sixth overall out of Oklahoma State last June.

The Celtics play their season opener on Oct. 29 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.