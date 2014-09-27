Celtics' Rondo breaks hand, likely to miss 6-8 weeks

(Reuters) - The Boston Celtics suffered an early setback when four-time All-Star guard Rajon Rondo underwent surgery on Friday for a broken bone in his left hand after a fall at home, the team said.

Rondo, who appeared in just 30 games for the Celtics last season due to a knee injury, is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The point guard averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists last season as the Celtics slumped to a 25-57 record -- their first losing record since winning the NBA title in 2007.

Rondo, the only member of that championship team remaining on the roster, may be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Marcus Smart, the team’s first-round draft pick, selected sixth overall out of Oklahoma State last June.

The Celtics play their season opener on Oct. 29 against the Brooklyn Nets.